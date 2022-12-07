Not Available

Adjacent to pristine waters off Hawaii are steep underwater cliffs, resulting in some of the world's best deep-sea fishing. For years locals thrived here using nothing more than small, handmade canoes, fishing poles and their hands to catch monster fish. Reinventing this ancient art is a new breed of men and women who risk their lives aboard sea kayaks to land lucrative, 100-plus pound species like marlin and tuna. ``Pacific Warriors'' follows brave adventurers who bring their own techniques to the craft as they take on rough waters, bloodthirsty predators and one another to reel in their trophies.