Padam Padam

“Padam” which means ‘to thump’ in French is a drama about a man who lived life according to its own course but meets a woman he shouldn’t love and about his breathtaking love for her. Yang Kang Chil just came out from prison after 16 years. He was jailed because of a murder he never did. After released from prison, he goes to Seoul accompanied by his guardian angel, Lee Gook Soo. Meanwhile, Han Ji Min will play Jung Ji Na, a cheerful veterinarian who loves Kang Chil.