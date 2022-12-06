Not Available

Padam Padam

  • Drama

Director

Kim Kyu-Tae

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

MI

“Padam” which means ‘to thump’ in French is a drama about a man who lived life according to its own course but meets a woman he shouldn’t love and about his breathtaking love for her. Yang Kang Chil just came out from prison after 16 years. He was jailed because of a murder he never did. After released from prison, he goes to Seoul accompanied by his guardian angel, Lee Gook Soo. Meanwhile, Han Ji Min will play Jung Ji Na, a cheerful veterinarian who loves Kang Chil.

Cast

Jung Woo-SungYang Kang-chil
Kim BumLee Gook-soo
Han Ji-MinJung Ji-na
Kim Sung-RyungJi-na's mother
Yoon Joo-sangPrison warden Kim
Kim So-hyunJi-na (young)

