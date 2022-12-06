Padam Padam

“Padam” which means ‘to thump’ in French is a drama about a man who lived life according to its own course but meets a woman he shouldn’t love and about his breathtaking love for her. Yang Kang Chil just came out from prison after 16 years. He was jailed because of a murder he never did. After released from prison, he goes to Seoul accompanied by his guardian angel, Lee Gook Soo. Meanwhile, Han Ji Min will play Jung Ji Na, a cheerful veterinarian who loves Kang Chil.
|Jung Woo-Sung
|Yang Kang-chil
|Kim Bum
|Lee Gook-soo
|Han Ji-Min
|Jung Ji-na
|Kim Sung-Ryung
|Ji-na's mother
|Yoon Joo-sang
|Prison warden Kim
|Kim So-hyun
|Ji-na (young)
View Full Cast >