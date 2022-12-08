Padre Medina (2009)

Not Available

San Francisco, the town where the story takes place, is ready to replace Don Primitivo, the old and austere parish priest, who faints during the celebration of Mass, a circumstance that precipitates his retirement. Since then, Don Primitivo does not recognize his new situation and becomes the shadow of Paulino, the new priest, whom Don Primitivo does not believe him capable of controlling to the believers. From there, they will live stories full of conflict, humor, affection and intrigue.