Padres Corner

What is Padre's Corner? It's 18% science, 27% irreverence, 22% current events, 56% geek life, 13% non-sequiturs and $19 of ranting. That's the formula for "Padre's Corner" – A show that's not necessarily about tech news, but created by those who love news about tech. Join Padre each week as he picks up the stories that fall through the cracks and geeks out with your favorite folks from around the Interwebz. Although the show is currently on hiatus, you can enjoy episodes from the TWiT Archives.