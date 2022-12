Not Available

Páginas da Vida is a Brazilian telenovela that was produced and aired by TV Globo from July 10, 2006 to March 2, 2007, totaling 203 chapters. The plot featured Regina Duarte as the protagonist, Lília Cabral as the antagonist, and Fernanda Vasconcellos, Thiago Rodrigues, Marcos Caruso, Ana Paula Arósio, José Mayer, Regiane Alves, Vivianne Pasmanter, Caco Ciocler, Marcos Paulo, Tarcísio Meira, Natália do Vale and Edson Celulari in the lead roles. The plot was nominated in 2007 for best actress International Emmy for the performance of Lília Cabral.