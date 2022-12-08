Painajainen

Not Available

Painter Kai Merilä wakes up from a 7-month coma after being in a road accident while DUI. Suffering from amnesia, he returns to his villa in the Finnish countryside, where the accident took place the previous year. Every villager remembers the painter - he remembers no one. Merilä receives an assignment from one Mrs. Sundel to paint a portrait of their daughter Nina, who has gone missing. The horrible memories from his past come back to him little by little as he paints Nina's portrait using only photographs taken of her.