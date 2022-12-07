Painted Lady

Not Available

The fabulous Helen Mirren is sublime as a retired former rock star now living a peaceful existence in a cottage on a friend’s estate. But a break in, murder, and theft of some art stirs her into action to ferret out the killer. She poses as a Polish countess and weaves through the criminal underworld of art thievery and trade. This terrific 1997 British two-part mystery has wonderfully kinky twists and turns and offers a wonderful performance by Mirren as a tarnished rock goddess who is transformed and energized when she undergoes this treacherous adventure. With wonderful supporting performances (Iain Glen, Franco Nero, Lesley Manville, Michael Maloney) and taut direction by Julian Jarrold.