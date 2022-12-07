Painted Skin

Not Available

The story is adapted from the ancient Chinese classic “Ghost Stories”. During the Chin and Han era, Commander Wang Sheng leads his troops in a raid on bandits in the desert, in the process he rescues a beautiful woman and brings her back with them. However, he has no idea that this woman (Xiao Wei) is in fact a fox spirit in human form. Xiao Wei needs a regular supply of human hearts to maintain her human form, and the tasks falls on her helper Xiao Yi – a desert chameleon who is also taken on human form and has the special ability to melt into his environment. To prove his love and devotion to Xiao Wei, he carries out a spate of murders in order to provide her with human hearts; this terrorizes the whole city. Meanwhile Xiao Wei has fallen in love with Wang Sheng, after being impressed with his gallant attempt in rescuing her. She keeps trying to seduce Wang in an effort to steal him from his wife Pei Rong. Pei Rong finds out about Xiao Wei’s feelings for her husband; she also discovers that Xiao Wei is not human, so she secretly approaches martial expert Pang Rong and demon catcher Xia Bing for help… Subsequently a drama unfolds that delves into intricate emotions and relationships between man and demon, love and passion, loyalty and temptation, treachery and integrity, ending in a finale with a surprising twist.