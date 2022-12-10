Not Available

Painting Autumn is a live action sitcom featuring actress Hannah Paschke as a makeup artist named Autumn Farve. Autumn is a popular beauty vlogger, who scores the internship of a lifetime, working in the makeup department for "Time Warp Tour", the most popular teen show on television. Autumn soon finds out that living her dream in Hollywood means accepting all the drama that comes with it. Through vlogging, her own creativity, and relying on her palette of friends, Autumn dazzles everyone in LA with her small town values and her heart of gold.