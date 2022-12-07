Pair of Kings

Not Available

The series centers on brothers Boomer and Brady (Doc Shaw and Mitchel Musso), a pair of 16-year-old fraternal twins (one African-American and one Caucasian), who were raised by their aunt and uncle in Chicago and live a normal existence. However, when Mason, the royal secretary to the throne of the island of Kinkow, arrives at their high school, they learn that they are the heirs to the king's throne of the island, and after Mason tells Brady and Boomer of their lineage, they begin to realize that their lives are about to change dramatically. After making the discovery, the brothers relocate to Kinkow, an American island to assume their roles as the joint kings of the island nation, which has many odd customs and superstitions – while trying not to cause problems. Boomer and Brady's efforts are often aided by Mikayla, Mason's teenage daughter and hindered by Lanny, a disgruntled cousin, who's out to sabotage the boys and take the throne for himself. They are also teamed up by Richard, an orphan king who helps Boomer and Brady.