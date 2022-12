Not Available

Palabra De Mujer is a telenovela remake of El Amor Tiene Cara De Mujer was made by Televisa, starring Edith González, Yadhira Carrillo, Ludwika Paleta, and Lidia Ávila. The telenovela, a production of José Alberto Castro, premiered October 22, 2007 and ended on May 9, 2008 in El Canal de las Estrellas.