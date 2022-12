Not Available

Paladins in Troubled Times is a 2008 Chinese television series adapted from Liang Yusheng's novel Datang Youxia Zhuan. The series was produced by Zhang Jizhong, starring Victor Huang, Shen Xiaohai, TAE, He Zhuoyan, Liu Tianyue and Lu Chen in the lead roles. It was first broadcast on CCTV in 2008.