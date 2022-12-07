Paladins in Troubled Times

Not Available

The leader of Flying Tiger Mountain sect, Dou Ling Kan, and his godson, Tie Mo Le, just happen to be passing through a small town and by its most popular hangout when a ruckus inside catches their attention. It turns out that the entire place has been bought out by Wang Long Ke, an underling of An Lu Shan. Wang Long Ke's motive is to steal a secret letter from Guo Zi Yi meant for Emperor Xuan Zong indicating that An Lu Shan is planning to rebel against the Tang dynasty. Tie Mo Le has always wanted to avenge his parents' death at the hands of An Lu Shan many years ago and realizes that his chance may have finally arrived.