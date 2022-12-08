Palm of Ru Lai

Not Available

Several hundred years as a command of martial arts martial arts people, but at all seek Buddha's Palm, and days two sets of residual foot martial arts masterpiece, both with students and their phase g, is different. Three centuries later, there is a nameless boy dragon Jianfei (Julian Cheung), a cock under the false gods with the Fire Dragon became righteous and his son, his life changed forever. He lingered in the struggle between good and evil, and recognizing the haze Villa suzerain Yuhua Qiu Jun daughter (Athena Chu), a breath room brought back two feelings. One day, while rivers and lakes rumor traces of residual foot, flying only to come forward to prevent this catastrophe, when he discovered to his father who was actually Yuhua, how they solve the next-generation arena scores it?