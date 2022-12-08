Palm Springs Week with Huell Howser

Not Available

Since the 1930s, Palm Springs has been one of the most famous and popular resort destinations in the world. Now, this desert paradise has revived its popularity with its rich and colorful history, year-round warm climate and noted architecture. Join Host Huell Howser as he captures both the natural and man-made wonders of the city and the entire Coachella Valley, in his series: PALM SPRINGS. From the beautiful and historically significant Indian Canyons to restored '50s Hotels; Huell will give you an insiders tour of this desert oasis.