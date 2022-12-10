Pan Ta Gaan Ruk

Not Available

Pantagarn, hi-so godlike, has the label of tragically handsome. Everywhere he appears, tragedy ensues. His looks and personality are complete opposites, no one can handle him, except his father. Pantagarn doesn't care about anyone, anyway. His father pushes him out of his life so he can enjoy his new life, with new family. Pantagarn believes that his step mother and her children weren't enough to come and take his father fortune, but now they have included her niece in this money sucking. Who did they think they were? Pantagarn won't have it. The target is Prapai, the young girl who dares to defy him. Since this girl is defiant and knows no limits, he will punish her, or will punishment turn into something else?