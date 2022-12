Not Available

Natsukawa Machiko came back to her home town to become a teacher. On the first day of the school, she met delinquent students on her way to the school. She warned them, but they began to molest her. She managed to leave there for the school, but she met them again. They were the students of the class she was responsible for. They started to molest her again. At that moment, Uoi stepped in and saved her. However, in fact, he was the leader of the delinquent group.