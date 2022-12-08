Pandamonium (2008)

Not Available

Pandamonium goes behind the scenes for an exclusive look at the world’s leading panda breeding, research and conservation facility in Wolong, China. Ultimately this is one big family, cubs and staff alike. The series covers the action in an exciting, docu-soap style to provide a compelling mix of popular science, entertainment and natural history. Pandamonium provides an irresistible taste of what working with the most endangered of animals is like. Prepare to go behind the scenes and follow the experts fighting for their survival. Can the sanctuary’s research offer this much-loved species a lifeline?