Pangako Sa'yo

Not Available

The promise of love begins with a simple, aspirational girl, Amor de Jesus (Jodi Sta. Maria), who fell in love with a rich man, Eduardo Buenavista (Ian Veneracion). Their whirlwind romance bore a child but was put to an end after all the challenges and objection of Eduardo’s affluent family. Amor loses all hope when Eduardo marries Claudia Salameda (Angelica Panganiban) and her daughter, Maria Amor, dies. Years passed and Amor’s daughter turns out to be alive and will grow up as Yna Macaspac (Kathryn Bernardo). Yna meets Eduardo and Claudia’s son, Angelo Buenavista (Daniel Padilla), and falls in love. Amor returns to the Philippines as Amor Powers. She tries to avenge the death of her daughter by destroying Eduardo’s life and family, which unwittingly will hurt her own daughter, Yna, in the process. An all-out war begins between Amor Powers and Claudia Buenavista.