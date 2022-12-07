Not Available

Pani Poni Dash

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Gansis

The 11 year old Miyamoto Rebecca becomes the new teacher of a classroom which is full of weirdos. Despite her cute looks she's a little beast and can be pretty sarcastic and offensive. The school is not safe anymore now that she's in charge of a class and her students, Himeko, Ichijou, Rei and a white rabbit who took a liking to Rebecca help her to rough up the school and the neighbour-class with its teacher "ojiichan". Join them now in their daily life full of gags and nonsense.

Cast

Chiwa SaitoRebecca Miyamoto (voice)
Ai NonakaIchijou (voice)
Fumiko OrikasaHimeko Katagiri (voice)
Kana UedaKurumi Momose (voice)
Satsuki YukinoRei Tachibana (voice)
Yui HorieMiyako Uehara (voice)

