Papa & Daddy

Damian, 38, is an overseas Taiwanese, divorced his wife and returned to Taiwan to open his restaurant, Verso. While at Verso, he meets Jerry. Their relationship intensifies and Damian yearns to start a family, with Jerry reluctant to take on parental duties at such an early age. Four years later and through surrogacy, they are now gay parents to a four-year-old boy. Jerry still has not come out to his parents and has now become a fulltime dad even though his parents still pressure him to marry a woman. Damian is busier than ever at Verso and their son Kai is just getting ready for pre-school....