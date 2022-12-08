Not Available

Nishikido Ryo acts as a popular idol and member of Kanjani8 (or as himself) who secretly marries a woman with three children. This comedic drama portrays the reality of show business and the importance of a family bond. Ryo has come to his girlfriend Haruka's house to ask her mother and children for her hand. Her eldest daughter refuses flat out saying that she doen't want an idol as her father. To make things worse, Kanjani8's manager finds out about the marriage and tells him to either get divorced within three months or end his career in show business.