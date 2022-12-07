Not Available

Paper Giants: Magazine Wars is the story of the Golden Years of the glossies, of the 'battle' waged by Nene King (Mandy McElhinney) and Dulcie Boling (Rachel Griffiths) from the rival Packer and Murdoch empires to make their publication the number one seller in Australia. Both women were supremely talented. All stops were pulled out to sell their magazines. 'Camilla-gate', 'Squidgy-gate', the Fergie toe sucking photos - no story was off limits. The boundaries of journalism were stretched like never before. Filled with humour, tragedy and outrageous tactics, Paper Giants: Magazine Wars charts the rise of cheque-book journalism in Australia from 1987-97; the age of celebrity power and Princess Di; of the paparazzi and AIDS; of media moguls, and two remarkable women who helped make them.