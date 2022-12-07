Papiny Dochki

Not Available

The protagonist - a family psychotherapist from a small private clinic, Sergey Vasnetsov, found himself in a deplorable life situation. His wife left him, leaving his five daughters in his care: the eldest of them, Masha, is a big woman of fashion and heartbreaker, dates many guys; second in seniority, Dasha is a Goth girl; the third daughter is Zhenya, an athlete who is friends with the guys and does not date any of them; the fourth, Galina Sergeevna - an erudite and wunderkind; The youngest father's daughter, Polina, nicknamed Button, is a creatively gifted girl. Girls do their best to please their beloved father. And Vasnetsov founds himself in a complete “blockage” at work and problems with money, but one day there is hope that he will get lucky. And by the will of fate, his client is a rich lady from the Rublyovka Oksana Fedotova, who has everything except family happiness.