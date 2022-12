Not Available

Par 9 is an original comedy series that follows the failed exploits of four 20-something guys who try desperately to save their inherited golf course from financial ruin. There are bees overtaking the porta-potties, clashing egos among the staff, and an underground weed operation that could result in the course's demise. Together, four young and unqualified losers must work together to patch together what remains of this sorry excuse for a golf course.