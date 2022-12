Not Available

Losers by day; ghost hunters by night. From the garage of his unapproving mother's home, Ken Livingston leads a team of supernatural investigators in a search for truth, justice and poltergeists. In each episode, our heroes confront paraabnormalities that no other team would dare - busting ghosts caught on sex tapes, braving motel rooms that kill (and have no cable or turndown service), and seducing succubi. They are not normal... they are ParaAbnormal.