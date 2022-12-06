Not Available

Paradise Falls is a gripping dramatic serial about a picturesque small town that looks like "paradise", but beneath the beautiful landscape lurk secrets, danger and intrigue.Paradise Falls is full of scandalous affairs, family grudges, teenage love triangles, supernatural spells and tongue-in-cheek humour. The atmospheric suspense and unforgettable characters are set against a stunning backdrop of natural beauty and villainy. It's ironic, edgy and very sexually charged. Paradise Falls has a moody atmosphere and compelling storylines, with offbeat characters indulging in small-town passions and big-time secrets.