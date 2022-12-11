Not Available

Navya and Andra are shocked by the news of their brothers, Nitya and Ganes. The second seeks to find facts about these things. Their search begins at the house where Nitya & Ganes live, a luxurious residence called Paradise Garden. Paradise Garden is one of the many business units owned by a large conglomerate which is now led by Ayunda. Navya and Ganes' search continues to Paradise Hospital where their two older brothers work. There they discover a big secret that is not only related to the discovery of Nitya and Ganes.