Paradise Hotel is an American reality television program that aired on Fox in 2003, MyNetworkTV and Fox Reality Channel in 2008. In the show, a group of single people live in a luxurious hotel resort, competing to see who can stay in the hotel the longest. Periodically, someone is removed from the show, and others are brought in to replace them. Each week couples pair off and must share a hotel room together. One person is left over, and he or she has to leave. That person is then replaced the following episode. The format was created by Mentorn, a UK production company, which has produced various versions of the show around the world.