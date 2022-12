Not Available

If you could see the future, would you change it? That’s the dilemma facing Detective Inspector Rebecca Flint and astrophysicist Dr. Christian King when a series of rogue images transmitted into his laboratory from space, throw them together. The fragmented images appear to be of a major incident, but shockingly they suggest it has yet to happen; it’s in the future! It looks like they have just 18 hours to work out the clues and prevent a tragedy.