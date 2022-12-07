Paraíso Filmes

Not Available

One of the best Portuguese TV series ever! Paraiso filmes puts in the same series the pure gem of gems of Portuguese Comedy. Antonio Feio(Tulio Gonzaga) and José Pedro Gomes(Belxior Batista) gave live to a Portuguese Amator Film maker company, Paraiso Filmes, who tries to have success in the Portuguese film commerce with new and genius ideas but always ends up in making "copies"(of course, they don't admit it) of famous films but adapted to the Portuguese reality, like Titanic(Tia'nica), The Good, the Ugly, the Bad(O Bom, O mau, O espanhol), 007(Agente L123), Invisible Man(O homem que mal se vê). The writings and the directing seems great, thanks to Diamantino Costa! With rumors of a coming Paraiso Filmes DVD I think all people who loves comedy should have it! And believe in me, if you think that Titanic was a great movie, you shore need to see the Paraiso Filmes version of it!