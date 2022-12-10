Parallel Love

Not Available

"Jiao Yang, even if time flew backward, even if we never meet again, please remember that someone named Lin Miao loves you very much." At first, Jiao Yang and Lin Miao who are 8 years apart could never see eye to eye but they soon start to have each other's backs in a corporate war. When the 33-year-old Lin Miao first met the 25-year-old Jiao Yang, they formed an immediate dislike for each other. However, they soon established the relationship between boss and employee. Every minute of every day, Lin Miao opens doors for Jiao Yang, the heir-apparent who got the job through no merit of his own and helps the once worthless young executive find his worth. In turn, Jiao Yang starts to see a softer side to Lin Miao.