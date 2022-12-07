Paramount - Famous Studios Cartoons 1943 - 1967

Not Available

Paramount Pictures Cartoon Studios and later, Paramount Cartoon Studios operated under the name of "Famous Studios" from 1943 - 1956. The studio was the successor to Fleischer Studios and continued producing the inherited Popeye cartoons. Later the studio developed such star characters as Little Lulu, Casper, Herman and Katnip and Baby Huey until the characters and rights were sold to "Harvey Comics" in 1959. The 1960's saw Paramount develop Swifty and Shorty as well as producing Popeye, Krazy Kat, Snuffy Smith, and Beetle Bailey for King Features television syndication package. In late 1967, with theatrical cartoons in decline, Paramount shut down its animation studio.