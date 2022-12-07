Not Available

PARANORMAL COPS™ follows a group of larger-than-life cops who walk one beat during the day as real-life Chicago-area police officers and another at night when they apply their forensic and investigative expertise to paranormal casework. Responding to the pleas of people who are victimized by distressing and inexplicable activities in their homes and workplaces, these cops bring their no-nonsense approach to hunting ghosts and real-life police skills to separate the fact from fiction - and often happen upon results much scarier than expected. As they investigate, the team will also uncover the dark underworld of Chicago’s sordid history, which will both inform and enrich their cases as they seek to rid people of the fears that plague them.