Paranormal Lockdown

Not Available

Nick Groff, a paranormal investigator who's "on a mission to discover something new in the paranormal field", and paranormal researcher Katrina Weidman who will both spend 72 hours together locked down in the most haunted locations. They will be staying with the dead at these reportedly haunted places, many of which have never been filmed for a production. And some, they will be investigated for the first time on television. Groff and Weidman believe, that "the longer they stay, the more the spirits will communicate with them and the more information they can gather about the unknown".