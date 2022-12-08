Not Available

The all-new original series "Paranormal Paparazzi" features eight half-hour episodes, each of which follows Aaron Sagers' (journalist, pop culture enthusiast, editor-in-chief of the Paranormal Pop Culture blog) hand-picked team of reporters as they travel around the country tracking down the most current, bizarre and unsolved paranormal stories. As Sagers' team reveals their findings in the fast-paced newsroom, the group reviews and assesses whether or not the stories are bona fide or bogus. Through the lens of each reporter, viewers will travel to New Orleans and experience Will Ferrell's haunted trailer, a UFO sighting at the Jersey Shore, a teenage exorcism squad in Arizona, a zombie survival camp in New Jersey and more. "Paranormal Paparazzi" is produced by My Tupelo Entertainment for Travel Channel. For My Tupelo, the executive producers are Michael Yudin, Joe Townley and Zak Bagans; co-executive producer is Aaron Sagers. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Daniel A. Schwartz.