PARANORMAL STATE is a half-hour series chronicling the extraordinary life of Ryan Buell and other members of the Penn State University Club The Paranormal Research Society (PRS) as they seek to find the truth behind terrifying real life mysteries, hauntings and ghosts. In some ways, the members of PRS are your basic college kids - dealing with the problems of school, dating, and finding their way in the world. The difference is that these students are drawn to examining "other" worlds as well -- working on cases that include ghosts, hauntings and other paranormal phenomena. Each week, they are contacted for help by outside parties ranging from the Catholic Church to ordinary families who are terrified by unusual events in their homes.