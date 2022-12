Not Available

Parasite Dolls (パラサイトドールズ Parasaito Dōruzu?) is a three-part original video animation produced by the Anime International Company and IMAGICA Entertainment, and written by Chiaki J. Konaka and Kazuto Nakazawa. The series, set in the Bubblegum Crisis universe, focuses on a special "Branch" of the A.D. Police, an advanced group of officers tasked with stopping terrorist activities and Boomer crimes in the city of Megatokyo.