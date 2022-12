Not Available

The Parent Trip takes three personalities and their parents on an adventure of a lifetime, opening their eyes to some of the world’s most extreme locations and fascinating cultures and giving them the opportunity to rediscover each other along the way. For their parent trip, model Abbey Clancy and her mum Karen make a tough, and, at times, emotional journey on camel back across the Great Thar Desert in India to perform a dance with a gypsy family at a camel fair.