Lorène Maréchal, a unwealthy orphan looking for her father, discovers the life of three families in Paris : Cipriani, Saint-Faye and Kervadec. Those three families share an empire : Carialis, a shipowner company managed without scruples. Willing finding this unknown father, Lorène, idealist and genuine, will fight with golden parisian youth, a world of showing and pretense where money rules. But behind luxuous clothes and cynism of wealthy people, Lorène will discover divided families, revenges and secrets, far away of hapiness of being rich they pretend.