Paris Next Stop is the series that discovers Paris and its marvels, through the maze of its metro stations. And it is a tribute to the most beautiful city in the world, seen from a wide variety of historical, cultural and sociological points of view. Paris Next Stop pulls out all the stops to bring the audience a fresh and original look at Paris and its wonders, as seen from the top metro stops that dot the city. The series tells you how, shows you where, takes you there.