Not Available

Parizaad, the new HUM TV drama is based on Hashim Nadeem’s novel of the same name. Parizaad is born with unfortunate circumstances – a poor family of eleven people and darkened skin. We all know how obsessed with fair skin. Parizaad isn’t fair-skinned, but then his name, which means son of a fairy, is a stark contrast. Fairies, by stereotype would imply that the person is fair and beautiful, right.