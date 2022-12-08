Not Available

Parkin's Patch chronicles the work of a police constable and his colleagues in a fictional village in the North Yorkshire Moors during the late 1960s. Looking in detail at the unit beat system of policing amid spectacular moorland locations, the series sees P.C. Moss Parkin and D.C. Ron Radley encountering cases ranging from petty pilfering to abduction, sheep rustling to missing persons. And while village policemen may enjoy certain perks, living within Fickley's close-knit community also involves a dangerous proximity to criminals for both Parkin and his wife, Beth...