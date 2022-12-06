Not Available

Parks and Recreation

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Universal Television

The series follows Leslie Knope, the deputy head of the Parks and Recreation department in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. Knope takes on a project with a nurse named Ann to turn a construction pit into a park, while trying to mentor a bored college-aged intern. However, Leslie must fight through the bureaucrats, problem neighbors, and developers in order to make her dream a reality, all while with a camera crew recording her every gaff and mishap.

Cast

Amy PoehlerLeslie Knope
Adam ScottBen Wyatt
Nick OffermanRon Swanson
Aubrey PlazaApril Ludgate
Aziz AnsariTom Haverford
RettaDonna Meagle

View Full Cast >

Images

10 More Images