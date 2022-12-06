Partners (2012)

Not Available

Two life-long best friends and business partners' “bromance” is tested when one of them is engaged to be married. Joe is an accomplished architect who leads with his head and not his heart, especially in his love life. That’s in stark contrast to his gay co-worker, Louis, who is spontaneous, emotional and prone to exaggeration. Both have found joy in their love lives: Joe is newly engaged to Ali, while Louis is dating Wyatt. As news of Joe’s engagement settles, time will tell if their business and personal bond can adapt to the addition of two other important relationships.