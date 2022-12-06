Partners in Crime

Not Available

This could be the beginning of a beautiful partnership. Especially when the partners are two of television's most glamorous stars, Lynda Carter and Loni Anderson. Lynda plays Carole Stanwyck, a chic photographer from New York, transplanted in San Francisco. Loni is Sydney Kovak, who grew up in the streets of San Francisco and yearns to be a concert musician. She also happens to be a pretty good pickpocket. The two are as different as Nob Hill and Fisherman's Wharf. In fact, the only thing they have in common is they're both ex-wives of an ex-detective- mysteriously murdered in his office. When the girls are summoned to the reading of the will, they discover they've inherited his rundown mansion office, and a 50/50 partnership in the detective agency.