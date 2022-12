Not Available

Partners in Crime features one of America's most colorful criminal defense attorneys, Mario Gallucci and his partner, Big Lou Gelormino. These two have made a practice out of taking on infamous cases and are not only partners in the courtroom, they're best friends. And while they may bicker like brothers, they wouldn't miss getting together on Sunday night for a family dinner, complete with Mario's specialty - spaghetti and buffalo chicken meatballs.