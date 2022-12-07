Not Available

Partners in Crime (2015)

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Edward Hall

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Endor Productions

Partners In Crime is an adventure series with espionage and humour at its heart. Set in a 1950s Britain rising from the ashes of the Blitz into the grip of a new Cold War, our beekeeping duo stumble into a world of murder, undercover agents and cold war conspiracy. Tuppence is a woman who sees adventure round every corner, throwing herself head first into every mystery with passion and fervour, determined to get to the truth no matter what it takes, much to the dismay of her more cautious husband Tommy.

Cast

David WalliamsTommy Beresford
Jessica RaineTuppence
James FleetCarter
Matthew SteerAlbert
Paul BrennenLucky
Jonathan PhillipsWhittington

Images