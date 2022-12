Not Available

Partaj (Party) is a swedish classical humor TV series from 1969. Known actors and comdians deliver sketches and short stories. Among the participants you'll find among others, Carl-Gustaf Lindstedt, Lars Ekborg, Jarl Borssén, Sonya Hedenbratt, Margareta Sjödin, Roffe Bengtson and Mille Schmidt. The series used the same concept as the popular US show Laugh-In.