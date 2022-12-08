Party, Bruder!

Not Available

We support the clique boss Anil their nightly forays into the party area Ruhrgebiet. With this charmer Bulut (19), dancers Moho (19), Steven Model (19) and the sweet Nayef are (18), let the film together with Anil her own private life. These include Bad Hair Days and the Saturday evening ritual-style as well as the stress of the parents. What makes 'Party, brother!' are the characters. The five friends are funny and cool - Because it makes immense pleasure to them to look into life. Finally, Anil and Co. live the motto: The next weekend is already in sight.